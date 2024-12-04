Paul Heyman Discusses His Rise In Popularity During The Bloodline Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with SHAK Wrestling’s Shakiel Mahjouri on a number of topics, including his sudden rise in popularity during The Bloodline storyline.

Heyman said, “I don’t know if I would consider myself a very popular man. That is certainly embedded within quite an intriguing story that has captured the imagination of wrestling fans, sports entertainment fans, fans that never paid attention to WWE before on a global basis. We have an ensemble cast here and we have a structure that allows for some great creative freedom, so I would have to share that credit with quite a few people, but thank you for the credit nonetheless.”

You can check out Heyman’s comments in the video below.