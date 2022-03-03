Paul Heyman Doesn’t Like The Title vs. Title Or Winner Takes All Concept

Brock Lesnar is set to clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion match where the winner will be the unified champion.

During an appearance on Battleground podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the match and the concept of the stipulation for the match.

“It is my plan, my strategy, my counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns that we do everything in our power and influence to make sure that Brock Lesnar does not leave Madison Square Garden as the WWE Champion. I don’t like the concept of Title vs. Title, I don’t like the concept of Champion vs. Champion, I don’t like the concept of Winner Take All. In my opinion, Roman Reigns is already the end-all, be-all. He’s already the one that has taken it all. He’s already the champion in WWE and every other title can fight to be in the number two position. The fact that Brock Lesnar would have to enter WrestleMania as former champion and couldn’t hold onto his title against the physicality of Roman Reigns, let alone the strategy of his former advocate Paul Heyman, could throw Brock Lesnar at such a disadvantage walking into WrestleMania that Roman Reigns’ victory at WrestleMania is fait accompli. It all comes together this Saturday at Madison Square Garden, where I am publicly acknowledging that our plan is to ensure Brock Lesnar loses the title in Madison Square Garden.”