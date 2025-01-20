Paul Heyman Explains His Approach To WWE Hall Of Fame Speech And Self-Presentation

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul, where he discussed several topics, including his warning to the company that his Hall of Fame speech would not be TV-PG prior to the induction ceremony.

Heyman said, “They’ll never give me that platform again. I mean if we’re gonna do it in Philadelphia, and that was one of the impetuses … if you want me to do this in Philly, it’s not going to be family-friendly, PG Paul Heyman, The Wiseman … you put me in Philly, we’re going for it. And they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s what we want out of it.’”

On his self-presentation:

“I think there is a lot of humility in what I offer as self-presentation. But I also have a lot of self-awareness and … I understand the legitimacy of my body of work, and I understand the opportunities that I’ve had, and the blessings I’ve had and been able to exploit.”

