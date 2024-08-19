Paul Heyman Explains His WWE Absence Following Roman Reigns’ Return

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns left to take a break before returning at SummerSlam.

During his absence, Solo Sikoa transitioned from being Reigns’ enforcer to being the new Tribal Chief, with the intention of making Sikoa the major faction leader before facing Reigns. After telling Paul Heyman Reigns that he was never coming back, Sikoa laid out Heyman after Heyman refused to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief on June 28th, 2024, at Madison Square Garden.

Heyman hasn’t been on WWE TV since the attack. However, he mentioned his absence while speaking at the NYC Fanatics Fest.

Heyman said, “I don’t even think we’re in the third inning yet, and now that you see the emergence of Solo and Jacob Fatu and the Tongas and the fact that they are a real threat. The first time a real threat to Roman Reigns’ dominance to Roman Reigns sitting at the ‘Head of the Table’ to Roman Reigns being the top star to Roman Reigns actually being the ‘Tribal Chief.’ How many stories can we tell from the position that we’re in now? You don’t know what Jimmy Uso stance on this is. You don’t know what Jey Uso stance on this is. You don’t know if or when ‘The Wise Man’ will return. You don’t know who else Solo may or may not have in his back pocket ready to debut. You don’t know what our moves, what Roman Reigns’s moves, what my moves, what anybody’s moves can be. All you know is that Roman Reigns is back. He’s back to reclaim the title of ‘Tribal Chief’ from Solo, and Solo has so much backup right now that Roman’s in deep, deep, deep trouble.”

