Paul Heyman Explains How The Rock Factors Into WWE Storylines

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post on various topics, including how The Rock factors into WWE storylines.

Heyman said, “There is a leadership by example to be set by someone who’s on the board of directors, much like Dwayne’s responsibilities as just a star of a movie are far different than when he’s one of the executive producers of the movie as well. So he’s not just a talent, he’s a member of the board of directors. And so, there is a process by which creative has to flow seamlessly here, and he has to be part of that seamless flow. There’s a balancing act, and I think he and everyone involved in potential Rock creative are finding that balance.”

On Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu:

“The learning curve that both have displayed is intimidating to say the least because we’re at the point where anyone trying to teach Solo or Jacob anything ends up learning from them as much as you try to teach them.”

On The Bloodline’s work in the trial of Sami Zayn:

“I’m not taking away from the greatness of these actors. I’m saying if you are going to consider people for an award, doesn’t it need to be also taken into consideration that we are doing something that they can’t do? And delivering a performance that drives numbers, like now the No. 1 show on all of Netflix (for Raw’s debut) and at the same time drive multimillion-dollar box-office receipts to see the story play out.”

On the ramifications of WWE’s long-term storytelling:

“No one left asking for a refund. Everyone left feeling they had witnessed something that A, was historic, and B, had ramifications all the way through this year’s WrestleMania.”