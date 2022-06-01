Paul Heyman Explains Why He and the Bloodline Are the Greatest of All Time

This week, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to claim that The Bloodline is the most dominant group of Superstars in WWE history, stating that their achievements cannot be emphasised.

Heyman also wrote about himself and why he is considers himself a G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). He wrote the following about himself, Roman Reigns, and The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions:

ACKNOWLEDGE THE BLOODLINE!

The accomplishments of the #Bloodline simply cannot be overstated. Let’s look at it from a historical perspective.

ROMAN REIGNS – Longest reigning Heavyweight Champion of the past 35 years (637 days and counting). @WWE’s #Undisputed Champion and certified #WrestleMania main eventer. No one has ever dominated this level of competition during one tenure as title holder. Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Seth Freakin’ Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Bryan Danielson, Big E, The Fiend, Braun Strowman, Goldberg … The list is filled with HOFers and future HOFers. And the #TribalChief is just getting started! #GOAT

THE USOS – Longest reigning #Smackdown Tag Team Champions of all Time. Undisputed Tag Team Champions, having defeated #RKBro for the #RAW Tag Team Titles as well. They have fulfilled their destiny by actually being able to lay claim of surpassing #Afa and #Sika (stated respectfully) as the tag team division’s #GOAT

SPECIAL COUNSEL – Yes. Me. I, #PaulHeyman, have been in more WrestleMania main events than any other manager – advocate – counsel in history. Been with more world champions, for a longer period of time, than anyone else. RAW / Smackdown Heavyweight Champion (Reigns) – Raw /Smackdown Tag Team Champions (Usos) at the same time. Is there any doubt? Let’s all say it together, shall we? Ladies and Gentlemen, the wiseman is the #GOAT