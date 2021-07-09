Paul Heyman Films For WrestleMania 37 Documentary

Paul Heyman tweeted on Thursday night and revealed that he was filming for a future WrestleMania 37 documentary to air on Peacock/WWE Network.

WrestleMania 37 Night 2, held in April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, was main evented by Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Championship over Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Heyman tweeted the following on the filming-

“Shooting a @WWE @WWENetwork documentary for @peacockTV on #WrestleMania 37, which turned out to be the Showcase for ONE Immortal … the #TribalChief who scored the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of #WrestleMania main events …. @WWERomanReigns!”

No other details on the documentary were made available but we will keep you updated here on PWMania.com. Here is Heyman’s full tweet-