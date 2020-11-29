Paul Heyman Gives High Praise To WWE Superstar

While appearing on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman said the following to Bianca Belair:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t also let Bianca know — and I think she knows this, quite well — you’re the future of this division. And that’s a word that’s thrown around a lot here, ‘Oh, I’m the future this’ — but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials, you bring those credentials and credibility to WWE.”

“And what you do is truly worth of the tagline: ‘The EST of WWE.’ I am in awe of the magnitude of your talents. You know my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings are bestowed upon you, too.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)