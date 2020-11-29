Paul Heyman Gives High Praise To WWE Superstar

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

While appearing on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman said the following to Bianca Belair:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t also let Bianca know — and I think she knows this, quite well — you’re the future of this division. And that’s a word that’s thrown around a lot here, ‘Oh, I’m the future this’ — but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials, you bring those credentials and credibility to WWE.”

“And what you do is truly worth of the tagline: ‘The EST of WWE.’ I am in awe of the magnitude of your talents. You know my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings are bestowed upon you, too.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR