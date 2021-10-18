Paul Heyman Gives His ‘Spoiler’ For Universal Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel

As seen on the October 15th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed the contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the Crown Jewel PPV. Lesnar said that he went over the contract earlier in the day with Paul Heyman.

The mystery surrounding where Heyman’s loyalty lies continued as Heyman posted the following on Instagram:

EXCLUSIVE! SPOILER FOR @WWE #CROWNJEWEL!

@romanreigns vs BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR … This Thursday – LIVE on @peacocktv and @wwenetwork

I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but …

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at #CrownJewel with the reigning defending undisputed #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion … and I assure you, I will be leaving #CrownJewel with the #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion!