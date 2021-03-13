Paul Heyman Makes Reference To Christian On Talking Smack

On this week’s episode of WWE Talking Smack, Paul Heyman made a reference to Christian joining AEW while cutting a promo on Edge:

“Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get into your head, and what did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him. How many of your ‘Christians’ need to convert before you realize it’s not smart to piss off Roman Reigns? You Edge, have pissed off Roman Reigns.”