Paul Heyman Names His Dream Survivor Series Team Of “Heyman Guys”

Paul Heyman did an interview with Josh Martinez from Z100 to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Who he would pick to be on his Survivor Series of Heyman guys:

“Roman Reigns, The Usos and I will even through myself in there because I will never need to tag in. The three of them can handle any four beings on the face of the planet,” said Heyman.

The Street Profits:

“[The Street Profits] are, with the exception of the Usos, the best tag team in the past 20 years,” Heyman proclaimed. “It’s a shame that are on Smackdown at the same time as the Usos are. The Street Profits should be champions but they’re not going to be because the Usos hold the championships.”