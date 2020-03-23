Paul Heyman On Being The Best Manager, Natalya’s Home Work Out, WWE Stock

– Below is the first episode of WWE’s “Superstar Home Workouts” series on YouTube, featuring Natalya.

The YouTube video description reads like this: “Looking for exercises that are easy to perform at home? Check out these recommendations from The Queen of Harts.”

– WWE stock was up 3.34% today, closing at $37.72 per share after opening at $36.25. Today’s high was $38.93 and the low was $35.10.

Paul Heyman took to Twitter this week and declared that he is the best manager in WWE history.

Heyman was responding to a series of tweets on how good the WrestleMania XXX match between The Undertaker and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was. This was the night The Streak ended in New Orleans. ESPN’s Andrew Feldman praised Heyman in multiple tweets and Heyman wrote back.

“Let’s give the credit I have EARNED. No manager has ever managed more champions. None have been in more @WWE #WrestleMania main events. My body of work? Over 33 years. On top. Heenan? Albano? Blassie? Ernie? Bobby Davis? Bow down! I’m #1. And I even redefined the role! #Advocate,” Heyman wrote, name-dropping WWE Hall of Famers Bobby Heenan, Captain Lou Albano, Freddie Blassie, The Grand Wizard (Ernie Roth), and Bobby Davis.

You can see the full Twitter exchange below:

The one and only @HeymanHustle is in on everything. — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) March 23, 2020