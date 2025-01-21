Paul Heyman On His WWE TV Character And Influence Backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul, where he discussed various topics, including how people view his character on WWE TV.

Heyman said, “This is where the humility would kick in. I really don’t know how I would describe [my role] it or if I’d even be inclined to describe it because, you know, there’s a part of me that says in terms of the public, I only care about what they see within the character, and how I support the presentation of the stories that circle around the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. And if I’m solely judged by that in terms of the public, then that’s fine with me.”

On working with talent behind the scenes:

“What I get to do which is an equal passion … what I get to do backstage is working with anybody, you [Logan Paul], Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, you name it. You know, just people who don’t have the benefit of 40 years within the industry.”

