Paul Heyman On MJF Becoming A Free Agent In 2024, Possible Working Relationship

Paul Heyman made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about AEW star MJF being open about how he’s willing to go to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024.

“For what he obviously views his trajectory to be and for what he obviously views his future to be, it’s not bad business at all. Pretty smart, I might even say.”

Heyman was also asked whether would be interested in working with MJF:

“Right now, he’s in a very enviable spot. He’s in an upstart promotion that has tremendous financing and excellent distribution. Let’s see what the future holds for him. I’m sure at some point in this life we’re going to bump into each other.”