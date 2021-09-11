Paul Heyman On Naomi Possibly Joining Their Stable

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and was asked about potentially adding Naomi to The Bloodline, a move that would see her join her husband Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns in the stable. Heyman said-

“I don’t look at only one person as a potential addition to The Bloodline. I think there is a daily assessment as to what The Bloodline needs and what the presentation requires on television. At the moment I think we are addressing the enormous box office attractions that are now coming back seemingly all the time against the Tribal Chief and the fact that The Usos, who are reigning defending SmackDown tag team champions, are being pushed to the limit by the best tag team to come along besides The Usos in the past 20 years, the Street Profits. We’re telling quite a few stories right now. As the year continues and we get into 2022, are there more stories to tell involving other personalities? I’m sure that there are. And just because someone is not on television with us doesn’t mean they’re not within eyesight of The Bloodline and doesn’t mean they’re not a member of The Bloodline. It just means we’re not presenting them on TV as such.”