Paul Heyman On The Creative Process Under Triple H, How It Compares To Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch to discuss various topics, including how much creative freedom he has under Triple H.

Heyman said, “With the same amount of freedom, if not more encouragement to teach others how to ingratiate themselves into the mix to the point where they are trusted enough to get some of those same freedoms. Paul Levesque is a very interesting Chief Content Officer. I’ve worked with many different CCOs and executive producers and showrunners and story creators. He is, by far, the most collaborative. He understands, there is no doubt he understands that the buck stops with him and he has to make a decision. He doesn’t waver from that at all, but at the same time, he’s very open to starting on a different page than he originally envisioned. For a long time, in this industry, and then it was taken to a far different level by Vincent Kennedy McMahon, but for a long time the head writer, the ‘booker’ starts with a blank piece of paper. From that blank piece of paper comes the vision of what the storylines are going to be that lead to the payoff at the show in the big arena or pay-per-view or Network special. The word of the head writer was final. There was no appeal unless you went to the owner of the territory or the company and you challenged the booker, in which case you were challenging the booker for the role of the booker.”

On how Triple H compares to Vince mcMahon:

“With Vincent Kennedy McMahon, it became quite the micromanaged creative process in which Vince had a vision and the people around him were to embellish, exaggerate, enhance, elevate, upgrade the vision Vince had from the blank piece of paper. Paul Levesque can walk into a room with a blank piece of paper and say, ‘Where are we headed? Let me have some opinions. Pitch me. Seduce me. Inspire me. Motivate me. Hook me on something.’ He may say, ‘I’m seeing Mr. ABC vs. Dr. LMNOP, that’s the main event next year. How do we get there? What are the interweaving stories that are told? What are the spinoffs from this story? The main theme for WWE next year will be the build for Mr. A vs. Dr. LMNOP.’ There are many different ways Paul Levesque approaches the collaborative process. They are all open to everyone’s ideas. Then he, like a great editor, will narrow it down and narrow it down even further.”

