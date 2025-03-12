Paul Heyman Playing Key Role In Bron Breakker’s WWE Development

With a remarkable four-year career, Bron Breakker has already secured multiple NXT Championships and currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship. His rapid rise has caught the attention of Triple H and Paul Heyman, with WWE investing heavily in his development.

A recent Hollywood Reporter feature revealed that Paul Heyman has taken on a mentorship role for Breakker, helping him refine his character and promo skills.

“He’s (Bron Breakker) a young guy, incredibly athletic, great character, he’s a sponge. I have Heyman spend a lot of time with him to help develop him with his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction. Then Paul talks to me and talks to the writers about where do we want to take that, and then he’s the conduit for where we want to go to that talent.”

Heyman has long been known for his work with young talent, guiding stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Solo Sikoa, and now Bron Breakker appears to be next in line.

With Heyman in his corner, WWE is positioning Breakker as a future main eventer, and his upcoming Intercontinental Championship defense against Finn Bálor on next week’s Raw will serve as another major test on his journey to the top.