Paul Heyman Praises Cody Rhodes’ Dedication To Promoting WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul, where he talked about a number of topics, including the commitment of Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in promoting the company.

Heyman said, “Cody Rhodes is the champion. If there’s anybody right now, and my God the business that — he’s a commerce facilitator. He sells tickets, he sells t-shirts, he sells weight belts, he sells replica title belts that he signs, he drives commerce. ‘Cody we need you at a — we need you in Detroit. We’re at 98%, we really want to sell out, we’re going to book you on three morning radio shows starting at 6am in Detroit.’ ‘Great, I’ll be there, if there’s any others overnight, I’ll do the overnight radios too. I’ll do the afternoon drive time radios and then I’ll get to the arena in time for the show.’ My God man, and he does it on his days off too. The commitment that he has to promote the product, that goes along with it too.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.