Paul Heyman Reacts To Claim Kurt Angle Made About WWE’s The Bloodline Storyline

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul Heyman said that The Bloodline storyline is in the “bottom of the third” and “we haven’t even hit our stride yet.” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed what Heyman said on his podcast.

Angle said, “The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of shit, I think they’re in the eighth inning, and they’re stressed. They’re making shit up now. That’s what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably going crazy right now, ‘What do we do next?’”

Heyman issued a response to what Angle said:

“No matter what inning we’re in, at least we’re not looking for exposure thru the next Old Timer’s Day. Ahem. And just for the record, I typed this tweet with a broken freakin’ fingernail!”