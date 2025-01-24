Paul Heyman Recalls Learning How To Take Bumps From Bam Bam Bigelow

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul, where he discussed various topics, including Bam Bam Bigelow taking him to learn how to take bumps at the Monster Factory.

Heyman said, “And I push the rope, pulled it in, I go up, I come down right on my forehead; knocked myself out, and he throws me into the ropes, and I come off the ropes, and they go — and I boost. And I go way up in the air, and my feet hit the top rope and it goes, ‘Bam!’ right in the back of my head. Knock myself out, again.”

On still taking bumps in The Bloodline storyline:

“I’m not an athlete, I’m way out of shape, I’m 59 years old, and I love every solitary, micro-moment of it. It’s what the storyline needed and my commitment is to the storyline.”

On how Triple H differs from Vince McMahon:

“He’s a lot more open to ideas, and especially long-term ideas. So, when I get to work with a talent and I’m … it’s such a blessing in my life because I love working with talent.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.