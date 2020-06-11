Paul Heyman Removed As RAW Head Booker, WWE Changes Up Writing Teams

WWE.com posted the following:

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

As many of you know, Paul Heyman has been the Executive Director of RAW since June of 2019. He was originally working opposite Eric Bischoff, who was Executive Director on SmackDown. Both men were announced at the time as “oversee[ing] the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.” Bischoff was fired from WWE and replaced by Prichard in October of last year.

We are working to confirm more details. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.