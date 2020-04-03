Paul Heyman Reportedly Chose Austin Theory To Be Andrade’s Replacement

22 year old Austin Theory just made his WWE main roster debut on last week’s RAW, teaming with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins for a loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Kevin Owens. Now he’s making his pay-per-view debut at WrestleMania 36 this weekend, teaming up with Garza to challenge The Street Profits for the straps.

Theory is replacing WWE United States Champion Andrade in the match after he was pulled from the match due to a rib injury. The decision to put Theory in the match surprised many as he’s barely wrestled on WWE NXT TV since signing with WWE in August 2019 after holding the EVOLVE Title and the WWN Title, and a run on the indies.

It was RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman who picked Theory to replace Andrade in the tag team match at WrestleMania 36, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It’s no secret that Heyman is high up on The Street Profits and Andrade. It looks like the same goes for Theory, and likely Garza.

Theory, who remains a member of the NXT roster, took to Twitter today and posted the graphic for his first-ever WrestleMania match, which features him out in front of the other competitors.

He wrote, “8 years old with a dream and to this day you still can’t tell me nothing [rocket emoji] allday #wrestlemania36 #wwe”

Stay tuned for updates on Theory’s WWE status. You can see his related tweets below: