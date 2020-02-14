Paul Heyman Responds To John Cena’s Comments On Brock Lesnar

As noted back on 1/30, John Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated and had major praise for Brock Lesnar. Cena called him the best in-ring performer he’s ever seen in the pro wrestling business. Cena went on about Lesnar’s dominance and how Lesnar put on a clinic during the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event this year.

Paul Heyman tweeted a screenshot from his Instagram Stories on Thursday and told Cena that Lesnar doesn’t want his compliments.

“Dear @johncena, #BrockLesnar doesn’t want your F’N compliments! Happy Valentine’s Day, #YourHumbleAdvocate,” Heyman wrote.