Paul Heyman Reveals Method Acting Secrets For SmackDown MSG Performance

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he used method acting to get the look he wanted for SmackDown in MSG as he wanted to appear stressed out.

Heyman said, “Why I did it is because that’s what the story needed. Why I did it, personally, is because I’m not that good of an actor. I’m not. I have to rely on helping myself get through the presentation so people look and go, ‘This dude is really stressed out.’If I had a good night’s rest, and I had a nice meal in the morning and I got a little sweat going in the afternoon and I warmed up and I’m clean shaven and my suit fits perfectly, and you just feel right walking out there in Madison Square Garden going, ‘I’m (Frank) Sinatra. I feel great.’ That’s hard to cry. But if I’ve been up for an entire night or a night and a half. If I got 90 minutes of sleep and I intentionally woke myself up. Didn’t shave for several days. Didn’t wash my hair for several days. Little more grey grows in. Took the stuff that washes the dye out of your hair so that more grey is showing. I wanted the aging process for a week to be really defined. Ate like shit the whole week. Stuff that would upset my stomach. I intentionally ate things that I knew (would upset me). If there are spices that don’t agree with you, I ate those, just so that my skin color was off. Wore no makeup. Intentionally wore a suit that didn’t fit me as well. I wanted people to go, ‘You’re okay, right?’ Therefore, it wasn’t difficult for me. When it’s time for me to say, ‘You’re not my Tribal Chief,’ and I’m in tears, and I’m bawling, it’s easy for me because I’m worn out. I feel awful. I just feel like crap out there, but you have the adrenaline rush because we could feel the audience was with us.”

