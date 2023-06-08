Paul Heyman Reveals Vince McMahon Was Against ‘Next Big Thing’ Nickname For Brock Lesnar, Talks Weight Issues

Paul Heyman recently appeared on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Heyman talked about his weight issues and if the issues are stress related:

“I’d lost a ton of weight between Survivor Series (2001) and Mania time (2002), one of my many journeys of weight loss. I like to indulge in life and I like to eat. My mother was in Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen. So growing up, watching her son eat gave my mother joy, so indulging in food was encouraged. So watching her child do it was revenge for her. She grew up watching 13 of her cousins starve to death and watched two grandmothers die of starvation. Then of course in Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen all she witnessed was famine and starvation. She was liberated April 15, 1945 by the British Army and Bergen-Belsen and ended up in the Displaced Persons Hospital in Berlin with Typhus and Typhoid near death and was told she may not make it and then made it and became a nurse there.”

Heyman continued, “So I lost a bunch of weight going into WrestleMania 18, which was in 2002 and I was going to end up managing Chris Benoit. When Vince brought me in, he asked me, ‘What do you think is the greatest contribution you can offer our company? I said to him from the beginning, “What a crew there was back in 2001, but boy, what we don’t have is the next big thing. Who’s that next one with lightning in a bottle? Who’s the next one that’s going to set the world on fire? Who’s the next guy we can hang our hat on? Who’s the guy that’s going to be the poster boy for WWE that when we put him up on his screen, people go, ‘Whoa, that’s that WWE guy.'”

“So I went to Vince and I said, Taz brought me Brock Lesnar. ‘Oh, yeah. Keep an eye on him. I’m wondering what you think of him.’ ‘I’ll tell you two things. Number one, I think he’s the next big thing and number two, we are screwing this up.’ ‘How are we screwing this up? I started telling him what the advice was and he goes, ‘Oh, God damn Paul. Get involved in this right now.’ I said, ‘You want me to produce him?’ ‘Yea, you take over. He’s yours.’ ‘Okay.’ So I started lining up his matches. Here’s what I want you to do and here’s how I want you to display it. I put together a couple of matches of his. It was two that week and I think maybe two the next. The opponents were the same, Spike Dudley and Funaki because I knew they would make him look like what he needed to look like.”

“The night before Mania, Vince comes to me and he says, ‘I’m not going to put you with Benoit.’ I’m like, thank God I’m not on television. I didn’t want to go back on TV. I was like, okay, that’s great. Thank you. All right, I found peace in my ability to pull out of the public eye. He says, ‘I’m going to put you with Brock Lesnar’, and I just said, Bingo. Okay, money. Oh, my God. You just gave me a completely new life because I knew, oh my god, you want me to talk for this guy? Okay, this is the easiest job in the world.”

“The decision was made to start him the day after Mania and let his first Mania be in the main event a year later and that was supposed to be for the title, but we fast tracked that. We got the title on him by SummerSlam. We were just moving and Dwayne Johnson was going off to Hollywood, so the timing was perfect for us and Steve Austin had left. So it was, wow, we were going to anoint the next big thing. So the first promo that I did with him, I called Brock the next big thing. We’re on the jet that night and Vince turned to me and he goes, ‘What did you call him?’ I said, ‘I called him the next big thing. Brock Lesnar’ and he said, ‘That’s terrible.’ Why would you call him that?’ ‘Well, because he’s the next big thing.’ ‘Terrible name. Why would you stick that on him? Oh, God, people are gonna vomit all over that.’ Thank God by the next week, there were signs in the crowd, the next big thing, and it caught on.”



