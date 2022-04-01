Paul Heyman Reveals Why He’s Not Surprised Cody Rhodes Left AEW

Paul Heyman made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Heyman was asked if he was surprised Cody Rhodes left AEW in February. The former AEW star has reportedly signed a WWE contract and is slated to make his return at WrestleMania 38 where he is expected to wrestle Seth Rollins.

“He’s one of the founders of the company. A lot of it is his concept. A lot of the initial phase was on him. Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring, but behind the scenes. The fact that he didn’t have the level of participation in decision making that he initially probably thought, and this is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew, it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned, and I want to see what life is like elsewhere.’ So when a founder of a company whose initial vision it was, or part of it was, leaves, that’s always surprising. Knowing what I know, and that’s admittedly very little of the circumstances, I’m not so surprised.”