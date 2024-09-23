Paul Heyman Says CM Punk Went “Through Hell Elsewhere” Before His WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman commented on CM Punk’s return to WWE after being gone from the company for a decade while speaking to Sam Roberts.

“CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that’s on top in WWE, and like any other rebel, it’s the old song, you have to go through hell before you get to heaven. And CM Punk the struggle is real, and he is a rebel, to this day he is a rebel, but the rebel would never reach the top, the rebel will never get his due on his own merit if he doesn’t go through pure, blatant, bloody, hell and that hell could not only be in WWE, he had to go through hell elsewhere as well, and everybody had to see it and hear about it and know about it.”

Heyman also addressed his absence from WWE television…

“What I don’t want to do is just be on television for the sake of being on television. Everything we do has to be relevant. That’s the whole theory behind the island of relevancy. If I were to come back at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, it wouldn’t have meant anything. There was nothing for me to contribute to that moment.”