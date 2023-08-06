Paul Heyman Says The Bloodline Saga In WWE Is Far From Over

The Bloodline saga is far from over.

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in Tribal Combat in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean the story is over.

In fact, it’s far from it.

Paul Heyman spoke at the WWE SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference about how they haven’t even hit their stride yet with The Bloodline saga in WWE.

“Bottom of the third. We’re just figuring this stuff out,” Heyman said. “We haven’t even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I’m sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we’re always told, ‘this is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.’ ‘This is the largest premium live event.’ ‘This is the largest WrestleMania.’ Okay, we can sit there and point to what clearly drove all this, and it’s the Bloodline, and when I say the Bloodline, I mean the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.”

Heyman continued, “We’re just figuring this out. There is so much more to learn. There is so much more for us to grasp. There is so much more for us to master. It’s a craft, and it’s an evolving craft. It’s an ever-evolving form of entertainment, and if you sit there and you think, ‘we got this, this is it, we’re cruising to WrestleMania,’ we’re going to be replaced, and we should be. If you don’t come at this with the greatest ambitions to be much better tomorrow than you are today and much better two days from now, then you’re not here to be the greatest of all time. That’s what Roman Reigns wants to be and is determined to be. That’s the only reason why I agreed to have life after Lesnar. How could I have ever topped the run I had with Lesnar? Roman Reigns because he’s that ambitious because he wants it that badly. What inning are we in? Bottom of the third. Wait until you see what we have in the fourth.”

Check out the complete WWE SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.