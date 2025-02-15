Paul Heyman Says The Bloodline Surpasses Any ‘Paul Heyman Guys’ Stable

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including being called a manager.

Heyman said, “I’ve elevated the art of a what a manager would do into being a ‘wiseman,’ which is a name that was bestowed upon me with great honor by my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. While you can take the eclectic mix of people who have been ‘Paul Heyman Guys’ in the past, there is only one Paul Heyman Tribal Chief and taking a mix of ‘Paul Heyman Guys’ doesn’t mean they’ll always gonna mesh well.”

On if there is any comparison between the Paul Heyman Guys vs. The Bloodline:

“If we’re comparing stables, the ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ stable, while impressive in just the names that are included, doesn’t compare to the Bloodline that was put together by the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.”

