Paul Heyman Says WWE Is “Driving Pop Culture” Now

In a recent interview with Variety.com, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on the state of WWE in 2025, emphasizing the company’s cultural significance and its impact on the global entertainment landscape. Heyman highlighted the unparalleled dominance of Roman Reigns as WWE’s top star and the influence of their collective work in shaping modern pop culture.

“We’re no longer a boutique industry. We’re not on the fringe. We’re driving pop culture now, and with the fact that Roman Reigns is the undisputed top box office attraction, the number one star in the entire industry, and his Wiseman, are driving these cultural phenomenon, I would suggest the youth of this world is in very good hands right now,” Heyman stated.

Heyman also reflected on the significance of Reigns being featured on the cover of WWE 2K25, marking another milestone in Reigns’ historic run as Tribal Chief:

“It’s truly a reaffirming moment for The Bloodline and the members within The Bloodline that Roman Reigns and I are on the cover of this video game. It’s a mainstream acknowledgement of the contributions to the entire sports entertainment industry by the Tribal Chief and his Wiseman. It’s a huge step into the mainstream. It’s an encapsulation of this moment in time in which the disruption of the entire industry by Roman Reigns is hereby acknowledged.”

With Reigns and Heyman continuing to dominate both in the ring and in broader cultural spheres, their legacy remains firmly at the forefront of WWE’s evolving narrative in 2025.