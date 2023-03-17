Paul Heyman Sends Warning To Conor McGregor Following WrestleMania 39 Tease

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has received a warning from Paul Heyman.

This week, combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani shared a photo of McGregor posing with a WWE Money In the Bank briefcase. “Next stop… ‘Mania?” Helwani teased McGregor for WrestleMania 39.

Heyman responded to the tweet by warning that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would smash the former two-time UFC champion.

“@TheNotoriousMMA would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!,” Heyman wrote.

As of this writing, McGregor had not responded to Heyman, but WWE did re-tweet the original post and captioned it with the “eyes” emoji.

Several years ago, at the height of his UFC popularity, there were rumors of WWE and McGregor possibly working together, but nothing came of it.

