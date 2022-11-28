Paul Heyman Talks About Impact Sami Zayn Has Had Since Joining The Bloodline

Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman thinks so.

The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Zayn’s connection with the audience and chemistry with The Bloodline: “The dichotomy that he has with every member of the Bloodline. How many times have you seen the Bloodline, absolutely cannot contain a laugh in the ring when we’re in front of a sold out arena with worldwide television cameras. Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for, and we’re prepared for everything. What Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we’ve been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years.”

On how Sami came in for a guest spot and has become a huge part of the act: “Sami, to me, from my perspective and the Tribal Chief’s perspective, represents the member of the audience who gets his one chance to step in the ring and live out his dream, and does it so well, every week, that we say, ‘Do you mind coming back next Friday? We’d love to have you as part of the act.’ That’s who Sami has become. He’s a guy who was going to get a guest spot on a TV series and he ends up being part of the cast because he’s just so damn passionate and so good at what he does.”

Check out the complete WWE Survivor Series press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.