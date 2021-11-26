Paul Heyman Talks Roman Reigns And The Usos

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and talked about the next goal for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns now that he’s defeated WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“The next goal for Roman Reigns is clear, and that is to be better tomorrow than he is today,” Heyman said. “His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to make next week’s SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than it is in two weeks. Roman Reigns continues to set a pace and achieve levels that no one in WWE has ever or will ever achieve. The world has the privilege and joy of watching it unfold every Friday on SmackDown.”

Heyman also had praise for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, despite their loss to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“The Usos are at the top of tag-team wrestling,” Heyman said. “I am very proud of the SmackDown world tag-team champions, to the point where I proudly stand by them as the warden of the ‘Uso Penitentiary.’”