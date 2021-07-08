Paul Heyman Teases Brock Lesnar Return?

Paul Heyman has fueled the rumor mill with a change to his Facebook profile photo. Heyman changed his Facebook profile photo late last night to an image of Brock Lesnar standing over current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31.

The WrestleMania 31 main event saw Lesnar defend the WWE Title against Reigns. The match ended in a title change after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase.

It’s possible that Heyman is just trolling fans, but the speculation now is that Heyman is teasing Lesnar’s upcoming WWE return, or a potential program with Reigns. Heyman has served as Reigns’ manager while Lesnar has been away from WWE. A hot topic among fans for the past year or so has been what might happen when Lesnar returns and Heyman is aligned with Reigns.

There is no update on when Lesnar might return to WWE. He has been away since WrestleMania 37 but is expected to be back eventually.

Here is the photo from Heyman’s Facebook-