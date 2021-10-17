Paul Heyman Thinks Kayla Braxton Is Attracted To His Intelligence

Paul Heyman did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino to discuss a wide range of topics including his on-screen chemistry with WWE host Kayla Braxton.

The two got the chance to work with each other on WWE Talking Smack before Heyman was removed from the role.

During the interview, he noted that he thinks had ‘sapiosexual lust’ towards him, which means a person who is sexually attracted to intelligent people.

“Well, of course, we have magic together,” Paul Heyman continued, “because, first of all, Kayla Braxton is magnificent at her job and deserves a ton of credit for it. And from what I understand, she is very particular about the people with whom she is willing to date or see on a personal level. It’s a known fact that Kayla Braxton has very high standards in that regard and that she looks for intelligence in men as well. Therefore, Kayla Braxton has this sapiosexual lust for me that she just can’t hide when she is on camera. “

If she didn’t, why does she (screams) come out of the blue and come out of the side every time I’m walking down the hallway. I don’t stalk her that way. Can you imagine the controversy, Kayla Braxton walking down the hallway, and I walk up and go, ‘Hey Kayla!’ and she’s like ‘ahh’ and she gets scared? It would be a human resources violation just like that. But it’s okay for her to do it to me; why? Because she has sapiosexual lust in her heart, and I applaud her for her taste in men/wise men/the wise man!”