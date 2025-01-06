Paul Heyman To Present Ula Fala To Tribal Combat Winner On WWE RAW Tonight

WWE announced that WWE Hall of Famer “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman will present the Ula Fala to the winner of the Tribal Combat match between “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa as part of tonight’s premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Sikoa announced this past Friday night on SmackDown that if Reigns defeats him, Heyman will present Reigns with the Ula Fala, and Sikoa will acknowledge him. However, if Sikoa defeats The OTC, the Hall of Famer will present him with the Ula Fala, Reigns will acknowledge him, and Heyman will be his wiseman forever.