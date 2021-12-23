Paul Heyman To Speak On WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week.

WWE announced in the official Smackdown preview-

“Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Friday’s Christmas Eve SmackDown was taped last week and Heyman did not appear in front of the live crowd so this appears to be some sort of backstage segment. You can click here for spoilers from last Friday.

Here is the updated preview for SmackDown-

-Paul Heyman will speak on being fired by Roman Reigns

-Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship vs. Toni Storm

-12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet: Winner will face WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the Day 1 PPV

-Miracle On 34th Street Fight: The Usos & Madcap Moss vs. The New Day & Drew McIntyre