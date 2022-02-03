Paul Heyman To Tell Why He Turned On Brock Lesnar On SmackDown

Paul Heyman is set to explain why he turned on Brock Lesnar during this week’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown.

As noted, last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event saw Heyman re-align himself with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who then attacked Lesnar to help Bobby Lashley become the new WWE Champion. Lesnar later won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and has picked Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

In an update, WWE tweeted a photo of Heyman assisting Reigns at The Rumble, and asked if his betrayal of Lesnar was what Reigns had planned all along. Heyman responded to the tweet and said he will reveal all during tomorrow’s SmackDown.

“Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar,” Heyman wrote.

Lesnar is not currently advertised for Friday’s SmackDown.