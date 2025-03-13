Paul Heyman: WWE Has Evolved From “Boutique” To “Main Street” With Netflix

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with HollywoodReporter.com on various topics, including how the company has now become a Main Street due to their partnership with Netflix.

Heyman said, “Before COVID, it was a boutique industry, it was niche, it was a guilty pleasure, and then it became a multibillion-dollar guilty pleasure and a multibillion-dollar boutique industry, and now, with the distribution on Netflix, it’s no longer boutique, now it’s certified Main Street.”

On bringing WWE to a new audience via Netflix:

“What’s the difference between a Travis Scott concert and a Frank Sinatra concert. There are certain things that don’t change, right? You’re still performing in front of screaming fans. You’re still performing in front of a rabid live performance-affirming audience. You’re still performing in front of people who paid to see you do what you do better than anybody else on the face of the planet. In that regard, it’s still the same; however, we now have to offer more. We now have to take those performances from the couch and bring that soap opera to play out. Sometimes it’s all physical, so it’s very Shakespeare. And sometimes it’s all words.”