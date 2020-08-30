Paul Heyman’s Arrival On SmackDown Could Lead To Shake-Ups

It’s been well known that AJ Styles blamed Paul Heyman for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows being released by WWE.

So much so that he requested to be moved to SmackDown because Paul Heyman was still in charge of Raw as the Executive Director.

Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Heyman’s arrival on SmackDown while being paired with Roma Reigns could lead to some shake-ups during the WWE Draft in October.

Here is what Meltzer had to say (H/T to WrestlingNews.co):

“What’s interesting is with AJ and all that is does Reigns go to Raw in the draft or does AJ go to Raw or does neither of them go to Raw in the draft. But with Reigns as a heel, AJ is not the top heel there anymore so AJ can go over but McIntyre is gonna need new opponents unless Orton wins. But then Orton is gonna need new opponents because it’s not like there’s a whole plethora of babyfaces on that side either. There’s a lot of shake-ups that are needed, I guess come in October.”