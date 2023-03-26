Paul London Announced For The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame, Updated Line-Up

Former WWE star Paul London will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame 2023 Class.

GCW recently announced London as the sixth member of the Indie Hall’s second class. There has been no word on who will induct him.

London debuted in 2000 and has worked for several promotions over the years, including WWE, ROH, TNA/Impact, Zero1 in Japan, PWG, Lucha Underground, and numerous indies, for which he still occasionally works. After not wrestling regularly since 2018, London announced in October 2022 that he was once again accepting bookings. London has previously held the titles of WWE Cruiserweight Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, and WWE World Tag Team Champion. London’s longtime partner, Brian Kendrick, won two of the three tag team titles.

In 2022, GCW and Orange Crush Magazine established the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. LuFisto (inducted by Lenny Leonard), Dave Prazak (inducted by CM Punk), the late Tracy Smothers (inducted by Nate Webb, accepted by Chris Hero), Ruckus (inducted by Sonjay Dutt), Homicide (inducted by Chris Dickinson), and Jerry Lynn were among the inaugural class. (inducted by Sean Waltman).

During WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend, GCW will host the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, April 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. Seating at the VIP Table is still available for $49. WrestleCon passes include General Admission.

The updated lineup is listed below, along with a related tweet:

* Paul London, to be inducted by TBA

* Excalibur, to be inducted by TBA

* Mike Modest, to be inducted by Barry Blaustein

* Cheerleader Melissa, to be inducted by Dave Prazak

* Jimmy Jacobs, to be inducted by Alex Shelley

* Christopher Daniels, to be inducted by Frankie Kazarian