Paul London Announces He’s Ready to Return to the Ring

Former WWE star Paul London is eager to resume his career in the ring.

During an appearance on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London revealed that he would once again begin taking bookings with the intention of helping talent.

London said:

“I have come to a conclusion, a slight announcement. I will begin, effectively immediately, I will begin entertaining and accepting bookings again, to return to the ring. I was feeling fairly irresponsible. I’m at a point where I feel it’s a responsibility to do what I can do to help the current and younger generation. If I can help in any way, whether it’s having the lightbulb go off to teach them how to preserve their body or their career or not do stupid shit or wait for hours for someone to dive onto them, I’d like to help. It’s easy to point out things that are wrong and could be better, it’s another thing to get in there and apply yourself and do what you can to help people,” he said.

“I still have quite a bit left in the tank. I’m kind of in the Blake Griffin part of my career where I can still do a lot of things. Maybe I won’t be dunking over KIAs, but I like to think that I still have a lot to offer any locker room, if they’re smart enough.”

London mentioned that he had a match a few weeks ago that wasn’t as bad as he anticipated it would be. He hasn’t wrestled regularly since 2018.



