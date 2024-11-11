Paul London Recalls Doing Motion Work Capture For WWE Video Games

Former WWE star Paul London spoke with Fightful about a number of topics, including doing motion caption work for WWE video games.

London said, “It’s funny because I’ve done more motion capture work for other wrestlers than I ever was asked to do for myself. I’ve even motion captured as Chyna in a game. Shot cannons and stuff. I remember more getting scanned for the toys than I actually do for the video game. As an old man, I’m not much of a video game guy unless it takes quarters, but I did manage to upset Edge at the video game tournament in Chicago and lose in the finals to that video game cheat that video game glutton Shelton Benjamin. He bogarted that title every year after year, but he was obsessed with the video games and all the video game rats. I would go see my relatives in Denver and they would be playing the game. I think that’s the only time I had played it aside from the thing with at Mania. It’s cool. It’s too many buttons for me, man. That’s too advanced for me. I’m just a button master when it comes to that. Give me A, B, up, down, left, right, select, start. Let’s do it.”

You can check out London’s comments in the video below.

