Paul London Takes A Shot At AEW Dynamite, Says It Is His Favorite Comedy

Former WWE star Paul London appeared on That’s Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including how AEW’s storytelling style aren’t thought through the way they need to be and how Dynamite is his favorite comedy.

London said, “People have seen everything now. They see attempted murders every Wednesday. They see kidnappings. They see houses burning down, cars getting filled with coins, and just– the ideas are not good. They’re really poorly thought out. Fake walls that are so obvious. Bad camera angles where you can see tunnels that connect in the back when they should be the illusion. It’s just so careless. It’s so careless. And so, in turn, it’s hilarious. It’s my favorite comedy out there.”

