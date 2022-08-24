Paul Roma Talks About Hulk Hogan’s Good Guy Act Being B.S. (Video)

Paul Roma remembers discovering Hulk Hogan’s act was “all bullsh*t.”

The former often-forgotten Four Horsemen member spoke during a recent interview about the moment he first learned that the way Hulk Hogan acted like a super baby face was “b.s.”

Featured below are some of the highlights where the wrestling veteran reflects on this subject.

On giving Hulk Hogan credit for his showmanship, but not much else in terms of the overall pro wrestling package: “He can’t wrestle. All joking aside, he can’t wrestle. He was a great showman, they put a lot of money behind him and they made it work, right? Hogan started believing his own bullsh*t, you know what I mean? ‘Hey, I’m really beating Andre The Giant.’ No, you’re not. No, you’re not. ‘Hey guy, hit me with your finish, I’m gonna kick out of it,’ of course you are. You kick out of everybody’s finish, that’s what you do, but at the end of the day, you’re just a punk ass.”

On learning that Hulk Hogan’s good guy act was “all bullsh*t”: “They said, ‘Hey there’s another kid, can you come over here?’ to [Hogan], and he’s like, ‘What the hell? We’re not getting paid for this.’ So this is all bullsh*t? Say your prayers and take your vitamins, and you know what? It’s all bullsh*t. So again, there were very few that what they said, they didn’t practice what they preached. Let’s just leave it like that.”

