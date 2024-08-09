Paul “Triple H” Levesque Comments On Kevin Sullivan’s Passing

Add Paul “Triple H” Levesque to the list of those who have reacted publicly to the untimely passing of pro wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan.

Soon after the news broke on Friday morning, August 9, that Sullivan had passed away at the age of 74, WWE’s Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media to share his thoughts.

“Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry,” Levesque wrote via X. “Pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring.”

He added, “He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans.”