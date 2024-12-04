Paul Walter Hauser Reflects On His Pro Wrestling Journey

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser, who has appeared for several pro wrestling promotions in the past, recently spoke with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling about various topics, including working in the pro wrestling industry.

Hauser said, “I’ve enjoyed wrestling. I don’t know how often I’m gonna do it or how long. Right now, I’m trying to get better, I’m trying to tell some stories. I’m undefeated in pro wrestling right now, but that’s going to change in the new year, and I really am on board to just try to entertain people and have fun. I think I said it on Colbert, I said Bruce Willis, everybody knows he plays the harmonica, Kevin Bacon has the Bacon Brothers Band. This is my harmonica, this is my Bacon Brothers Band, and we’ll see how far it can go. I got a lot of love from fans at these autograph signings where they’ll be like, ‘Dude, I was on Triller the other night, watched your match with [Matt Cardona]. It’s like, that’s really cool because they’re not just saying it to make me feel good. They’re pointing out things they liked from the match. That stuff means a lot, and I know it’s working. I just got to drink to drink a lot of hater-ade along the way.”

You can check out Hauser’s comments in the video below.

