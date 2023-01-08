Paul Wight Believes Mercedes Mone Would Be a Tremendous Asset to AEW

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her NJPW debut at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event by confronting KAIRI after negotiating her WWE release and waiting out her non-compete clause.

TMZ Sports asked Paul Wight whether Mone would be a good fit for AEW. Wight said that he believes Mone will be an invaluable asset to any promotion.

“I think she’d be a tremendous asset to any company. She’s a star and has an incredible fan following. Any company would be glad to have her. For a long time, everyone got spoiled because there was one company to work for. Now there are multiple viable companies again to work for. It gives talents an opportunity to express themselves and create the deals they want to make. It gives a chance for someone stagnant in one company to reinvent themselves.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, some in AEW do not believe Mone will return to the promotion on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, while others in WWE believe she will return to the company at some point.

There was talk that she might be Saraya’s mystery partner for a tag team match against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Saraya announced Toni Storm as her new partner last week.

You can watch the TMZ clip below: