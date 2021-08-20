Paul Wight Comments On AEW Rampage In Chicago and How Impactful It Will Be

During an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation, Paul Wight commented on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage in Chicago. Wight addressed the CM Punk rumors without mentioning Punk by name:

“There’s an opportunity for someone to make an appearance on Rampage here at AEW that will literally knock the wrestling world on it’s keister,” Paul Wight said. “This is one of the biggest, I think, anticipated events that I can remember in a long time. I mean, I was trying to think about it today, like, what does it compare to? Does it compare to Hulk Hogan going to WCW? Does it compare to the nWo? Stone Cold Steve Austin and the glass breaking with Austin 3:16? What kind of an impact, if the rumors are true, will this have on the wrestling business? Because I can neither confirm nor deny…but what kind of an impact tonight’s Rampage will have on the wrestling industry for the future.”