Paul Wight Expects To Be Back In The Ring In AEW By March

Paul Wight recently spoke with the folks from METRO U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE legend and AEW broadcast team member spoke about his injury setbacks, as well as how he hopes to be back in the ring this coming March.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his injury setbacks: “You know, there’s been some setbacks personally. I mean, I’ve had a couple of injury setbacks, had to get a knee replaced in August. That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway.”

On how he hopes to be back by March: “But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!”

Check out the complete Paul Wight interview by visiting Metro.co.uk.